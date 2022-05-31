Techie held for killing wife, dumping body in a tank

The Tirupati police on Tuesday arrested the techie who had feigned innocence after allegedly killing his wife, packing the body in a jute bag and dumping it in a water body.

Kamsali Venugopal (34), who got married to M. Padmavati in 2019, reportedly had differences with his wife since then after he allegedly started demanding additional dowry. The relationship ran into rough weather in spite of the efforts by the parents on both the sides to bring about rapprochement.

After Padmavati approached the Disha police station recently, the couple underwent counselling sessions, but the techie went ahead in serving a legal notice to his wife for divorce. When Padmavati disagreed for the divorce proposal, an enraged Venugopal allegedly hatched a plan along with his roommate Santosh to kill her.

Venugopal went to Padmavati’s place on January 5 and took her back home on the pretext of leading a normal life, to which the unsuspecting in-laws agreed. However, he allegedly beat her to death with a wooden club and packed the body in a jute bag with the help of his parents and Santosh and later reportedly dumped the body in Satyanarayanapuram tank. He returned to his place of work Hyderabad and pretended to live with his wife.

As Padmavati’s parents made vain attempts to contact her over telephone, they approached the police on May 27. Tirupati East DSP T. Murali Krishna said the techie spilled the beans in course of investigation, after which he was arrested along with his friend and parents for the offence.

Based on his confession, the cops retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem.