Techie from Vizag drowns in Niagara Falls

A software engineer, T. Avinash (26), who hails from the Gajuwaka area of Visakhapatnam, reportedly drowned in the Niagara Falls in Canada on Monday.

Avinash’s father Varaprasad, an employee of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, who stays in the Pedagantyada area here, received information about the tragic incident late on Tuesday night.

“Avinash was working as a software engineer in Canada. He, along with his friends, visited the Niagara Falls on Monday, where he reportedly drowned. Details of how and where exactly the incident took place are awaited,” sources in the Police Department said.