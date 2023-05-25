Techie ends life due to ‘harassment’ by loan app executives in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh

May 25, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MADANAPALLE (ANNAMAYYA DISTRICT)

A software engineer ended his life inside a temple allegedly owing to harassment by loan app executives in Annamayya district in the early hours of May 25 (Thursday). He had reportedly taken a loan through an app.

According to the information, Sravan Kumar Reddy (30), hailing from Dayyalapalle village in B. Kothakota mandal, had worked as a software engineer in Hyderabad for five years. During the coronavirus pandemic, he endured financial difficulties.

The B. Kothakota police said Sravan took a loan of ₹1 lakh through the app three months ago. The loan app executives had allegedly been pressuring him to repay ₹3.50 lakh including the interest. In an attempt to repay the loan, Sravan started betting money on IPL matches but lost. He had taken huge amounts from his father on several occasions.

Knowing that Sravan was in trouble, his father tried to arrange the money, but there was a delay in the process.

On May 24 (Wednesday) night, Sravan went to a temple at an isolated location near Moravapalle village. He reportedly ended his life inside the temple in the early hours of Thursday, the police said, adding that they received information about the incident by the temple priest and the residents of the village in the morning.

B. Kothakota Sub-Inspector Ram Mohan said that the body had been sent to a hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

People battling suicidal thoughts can seek help for counselling by dialling the helpline number 100.

