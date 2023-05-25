HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Techie ends life due to ‘harassment’ by loan app executives in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh

Having lost money in cricket betting, the 30-year-old took a loan of ₹1 lakh through an app three months ago and the executives had been pestering him to pay ₹3.5 lakh including interest, say police

May 25, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MADANAPALLE (ANNAMAYYA DISTRICT)

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

A software engineer ended his life inside a temple allegedly owing to harassment by loan app executives in Annamayya district in the early hours of May 25 (Thursday). He had reportedly taken a loan through an app after he lost money in cricket betting.

According to the information, Sravan Kumar Reddy (30), hailing from Dayyalapalle village in B. Kothakota mandal, had worked as a software engineer in Hyderabad for five years. During the coronavirus pandemic, he endured financial difficulties.

The B. Kothakota police said Sravan took a loan of ₹1 lakh through the app three months ago. The loan app executives had allegedly been pressuring him to repay ₹3.50 lakh including the interest. In an attempt to repay the loan, Sravan started betting money on IPL matches but lost. He had taken huge amounts from his father on several occasions.

Knowing that Sravan was in trouble, his father tried to arrange the money, but there was a delay in the process.

On May 24 (Wednesday) night, Sravan went to a temple at an isolated location near Moravapalle village. He reportedly ended his life inside the temple in the early hours of Thursday, the police said, adding that they received information about the incident by the temple priest and the residents of the village in the morning.

B. Kothakota Sub-Inspector Ram Mohan said that the body had been sent to a hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

People battling suicidal thoughts can seek help for counselling by dialling the helpline number 100.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.