Techie duo publishes ‘conversational’ Ramayanam aimed at young readers in Andhra Pradesh

December 09, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The book, divided into four volumes, was released at the Ramanarayanam temple in the Fort City

K Srinivasa Rao

Ramanarayanam trustee Narayanam Srinivas and authors R. Srirama Chakradhar and A. Sarada Deepthi releasing the ‘Thavaasmi-Jeevana Vedam-Ramayanam’ in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Two software professionals who are alumni of BITS-Pilani, A. Sarada Deepthi and R. Srirama Chakradhar, have authored a version of the Ramayanam which is in a conversational format aimed at young readers.

The book, divided into four volumes, is titled ‘Thavaasmi-Jeevana Vedam-Ramayanam’ and was released in Vizianagaram by Ramanarayanam temple trustee Narayanam Srinivas on Friday. Written in a question-answer format between a man and his daughter, the language is simple and easy to understand in order to appeal to youngsters, say the authors.

The book was released in November 2020 by then Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu. Around 12,000 copies of the book have been circulated across India as well as abroad since then, according to the authors. After seeing the success of the book, the Ramanarayanam temple management invited the authors to release the book in the North Andhra region.

Mr. Srinivas appreciated the duo’s initiative to hold special sessions on Ramayanam for children from December 9 to 12, stating that a deep knowledge of the great epic would mould children into good citizens.

“I quit the IT profession many years ago to research for my book with the association of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. We hope the book is received well,” Mr. Chakradhar said.

Ms. Sarada Deepthi said she was motivated to team up with Mr. Chakradhar for the book after seeing his research on the epic while studying at BITS.

