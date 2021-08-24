Techie dies suspiciously

VIJAYAWADA

24 August 2021 03:07 IST

A software engineer, K. Usha Rani (26), wife of M. Phani, died under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws house at Arundelpet under Suryaraopet police station limits on Sunday night.

The victim, a resident of Prasadampadu, fell in love with Phani and they got married against the wishes of the elders.

Advertising

Advertising

On Sunday, Usha Rani went to her parent’s house and tied ‘rakhi’ to her brother. After a few hours, her family received a phone call stating that Usha Rani collapsed and died.

Her family members expressed doubts on the death and lodged a complaint with the police. The Suryaraopet police registered a case and took up investigation.