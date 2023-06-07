Techie arrested in Anganwadi worker’s death case in Prakasam district

June 07, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - ONGOLE

Tanguturu police, on Wednesday, arrested Samalam Kondal Rao, a software engineer accused of killing anganwadi worker S. Hanumayamma (51) by knocking her down with a tractor at Ravivaripalem village on June 5.

Kondal Rao would be produced in the court, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallika Garg.

According to the police, Kondal Rao worked in Hyderabad and is a relative of the victim. Their families were neighbours in Ravivaripalem village, in Tanguturu mandal, and had a feud with one another.

On June 5, Kondal Rao hit Hanumayamma with his tractor, grievously injuring her. She died on the way to the hospital.

“The accused, after hitting the woman, reversed the vehicle, parked it, and fled the spot,” Ms. Mallika Garg said.

Based on the complaint the victim’s family lodged, a case under Sections 302 IPC (Murder) and 120 b (Criminal Conspiracy) was filed against Kondal Rao and three of his family members.

“We are investigating the role of the accused’s family members in the murder case. A detailed investigation is on,” the SP told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party leaders alleged that Hanumayamma was murdered over political grudges and demanded a thorough inquiry into her death.