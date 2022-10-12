Techie, 3 others arrested in YSRCP leader’s murder case

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 12, 2022 17:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Machavaram police, probing the murder of YSR Congress Party leader, D. Suresh (38), arrested four persons, including a techie K. Chowdesh, and three of his accomplices.

The gang allegedly knocked down Suresh with a car at high speed when he was returning home after purchasing ice cream on October 8, at Christurajupuram. The victim died on the spot.

According to locals, Suresh and Chowdesh were friends and were in YSR Congress Party. However, differences cropped up between them over supremacy in the locality.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused were produced in the court, which remanded them in judicial custody, said Central Zone ACO Khadar Basha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app