Andhra Pradesh

Techie, 3 others arrested in YSRCP leader’s murder case

The Machavaram police, probing the murder of YSR Congress Party leader, D. Suresh (38), arrested four persons, including a techie K. Chowdesh, and three of his accomplices.

The gang allegedly knocked down Suresh with a car at high speed when he was returning home after purchasing ice cream on October 8, at Christurajupuram. The victim died on the spot.

According to locals, Suresh and Chowdesh were friends and were in YSR Congress Party. However, differences cropped up between them over supremacy in the locality.

The accused were produced in the court, which remanded them in judicial custody, said Central Zone ACO Khadar Basha.


Printable version | Oct 12, 2022 5:19:47 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/techie-3-others-arrested-in-ysrcp-leaders-murder-case/article66000387.ece

