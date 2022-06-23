Tech-Mark to set up skill development centres in Andhra Pradesh

Vision is to upskill the youth and help small business owners, says its managing director

Tech-Mark Training India, a sister concern of Singapore-based Tech-Mark Pte. Ltd., in partnership with GoDaddy services platform and Red Hat, a leading software company that provides open sources software products to enterprises, plans to set up skill development centres in many States, starting from Andhra Pradesh, to provide digital skilling and training with live projects to students.

At a press conference on Thursday, Tech-Mark managing director Satish Babu said the idea was to take digitisation to the doorstep of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises with a vision to upskill the youth and help small business owners.

The initiative is being launched in Andhra Pradesh by establishing digital skill development centres, followed by setting up similar centres in Telangana, Odisha, Gujarat and Karnataka, among a few other States, he informed.

“Students will receive certification from GoDaddy Academy and Red Hat after completion of the training,” he said.

Informing that the first two centres would be set up in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, he said Tech-Mark would also host the second global education, skill development and start-up congress and expo tentatively in November, in collaboration with the State government.