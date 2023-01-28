Tech Mark ties up with Cyfirma to provide cybercrime solutions to State governments, public sector organisations

January 28, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Andhra Pradesh-based Tech Mark Training India has entered into a pact with Singapore-based cybersecurity company Cyfirma to provide the State governments and public sector organisations a platform that will take care of cyber intelligence and digital risk monitoring.

“Based in Visakhapatnam, Tech Mark, a company incubated at SKU-Atal Incubation Centre, will help bring an “outside-in” view, where the government organisations can see through the hacker’s lens and start using predictive intelligence to mitigate risk,” company Founder & CEO Satish Babu said in a release here on Saturday.

Tech Mark is currently working with the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in providing skill development solutions.

Threat monitoring and analytics

“Instead of relying on the conventional cybersecurity strategies, Cyfirma’s external threat landscape management platforms, DeCYFIR and DeTCT, will provide advanced threat monitoring and analytics. We want to make India the Centre of cyber research,” said Amit Thakur, Global Head of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances at Cyfirma.

“The Cyfirma is funded by Goldman Sachs, Zodius Capital and Z3Partners, and brings its immense expertise in products that combine cyber intelligence with attack surface discovery and digital risk protection delivering early warning, personalised, contextual, outside-in, and multi- layered insights to many in the U.S. and Japan,” he said.

With the global threat landscape becoming increasingly complex, many governments were fighting cyberwars with odds stacked against them, they said.

In India alone, according to the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), almost 7,00,000 cybersecurity incidents were reported in the first six months of 2022, they pointed out.

“When you look at the sheer number of data breaches and cyberattacks, it’s clear that organisations need a different set of arsenals to fight the unseen enemy. What’s needed is a new approach, where the ability to predict impending attacks and knowing what mitigation strategies to deploy on the fly to stop an adversary in his or her tracks,” said Mr. Amit Thakur.