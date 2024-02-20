GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tech-Mark ties up with Adoni Arts and Science College

February 20, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

As part of Tech-Mark’s initiative to digitise small businesses and partner with global technology companies like TemplateMonster and Weblium, the company announced a long-term partnership with Adoni Arts and Science College of the Kurnool district.

The partnership will focus on equipping students from all disciplines with the latest technologies and provide them with hands-on experience through live projects in various industries of the region; it also aims to establish entrepreneurship centres within the college.

The initiative is in partnership with central and State governments, industry partners, UNDP and corporate companies, which involves setting up digital skill centres, said Satish Babu, managing director of Tech-Mark Training India.

