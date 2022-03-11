Tech fests offer students a platform to showcase ideas, says Vizag Port Trust Chairman

‘Gyan-2K22’ launched at Avanti Institute in Vizianagaram

‘Gyan-2K22’ launched at Avanti Institute in Vizianagaram

Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao on Friday said that technical festivals would encourage youngsters to think in an innovative manner and pave way to invent new technologies to benefit the society. He formally launched “GYAN-2k22’, a national-level technical festival at Avanti Institute of Engineering and Technology, Cherukupalli of Vizianagaram district.

Speaking as chief guest on the occasion, Mr. Rama Mohana Rao said that many youngsters had done wonders with startups and became entrepreneurs. “Emergence of new technologies including artificial intelligence and constant efforts to identify new things are needed for engineering students from the first year itself. Optimum utilisation of time and extensive reading will help students to achieve their goals,” he said.

Avanti Group of Colleges general secretary M. Priyanka said that the management was encouraging students to come up with new projects and technical innovations by providing expert guidance.

JNTU College of Engineering-Vizianagaram principal R. Rajeswara Rao said that students with a good academic background and innovative ideas would get opportunities to work at reputed software companies. Avanti College principal S.N.V. Ganesh attended the technical festival, which would continue on Saturday.