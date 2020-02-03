‘Tech fests help boost students’ skill set’

GMR Varalakshmi Foundation Chief Executive Officer G. Rajendra Prasad on Sunday said that tech festivals help impart valuable management and administrative skills to students apart from helping them gain technical knowledge and command over their subjects.

Mr. Rajendra Prasad attended the event as chief guest for STEPCONE-2020, a technical event organised at GMR Institute of Technology of Rajam, Srikakulam district.

Mr. Rajendra Prasad urged the students to continue their research and meet international standards with their projects. College principal C.L.V.R.S.V. Prasad and vice-principal J. Raja Murugadas said that around 2,000 students participated in the festival and 469 youngsters participated in different technical workshops.

Co-convener of the event R. Priya Vyjayanthi said that many international students were expected to participate in STEPCONE-2021. A go-kart championship was organised in which Raghu Engineering College from Visakhapatnam district won the first prize, and Aditya Institute of Technology and Management from Tekkali won second prize.

In a hackathon held on artificial intelligence, GMRIT teams sweeped the first, second and third prizes. GVP College of Engineering-Visakhapatnam won first prize in a ‘Codeathon’ while the second prize went to GMRIT.

Organisers said that GMRIT teams bagged all three prizes in ‘Industry-defined problems competition.