TECC delegation meets Jagan, discusses areas of collaboration

Among others, it evinces interest in electric vehicles, skill development

Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) Director General Ben Wang met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Friday.

They had discussions on areas of mutual collaboration, which mainly included manufacturing of semiconductors, electric vehicles and bicycles, petrochemicals and plastics, and skill development and research.

The Chief Minister assured Mr. Wang of all support for investing in the State.

Greentech Industries MD Matthew Chin, Foxlink India Director Eric Ni, Gavin Chang of Apache Footwear, and PSA Walsin project manager Niranjan Prakash accompanied Mr. Wang.

Taiwan Desk

Earlier, the TECC delegation called on Minister for Industries M. Goutham Reddy at the APIIC head office at Mangalagiri.

Mr. Goutham Reddy announced the setting up of a dedicated Taiwan Desk under the aegis of the YSR AP ONE Business Enablement Centre in the Department of Industries (DoI) to provide for seamless trade and investment facilitation for Taiwanese businesses.

He also said the government would soon appoint a special representative of A.P. in Taiwan to coordinate and facilitate issues of mutual interest.

In a roundtable organised on the occasion, Mr. Goutham Reddy emphasised on close ties between India and Taiwan and the role Andhra Pradesh could play in strengthening the partnership.

He observed that by virtue of its location on the east coast of India, A.P. was well positioned to be an active enabler for trade with Taiwan.

Special Chief Secretary (industries and commerce) R. Karikal Valaven delivered the opening remarks.

AP Economic Development Board CEO J.V.N. Subramanyam gave a presentation on the theme, ‘Advantage Andhra Pradesh’.

Mr. Wang agreed to support the development of electronics manufacturing cluster at Kopparthy in Kadapa district and other initiatives.

Energy Secretary N. Srikant and AP Technology Services MD Nandakishore Reddy were among those present.