Teasing over cricket match ends in death

A fight between two schoolchildren reportedly over a cricket match led to the death of one, in the Old Karasa area under Airport police station limits in Visakhapatnam.

According to police, 13-year-old M. Vijay, a resident of Old Karasa area, succumbed to severe intestine injuries after he was allegedly hit on his stomach by a 16-year-old boy.

“Vijay, an eighth class student, was playing cricket with his friends on Monday. After winning a few games, his team reportedly started teasing the losing side. The 16-year-old boy from the losing side allegedly punched Vijay on the stomach and hit him with a cricket bat. Vijay fell on the ground. He reportedly complained of severe stomach pain and vomited,” a police officer of Airport police station said.

Vijay was rushed to a hospital where the doctors performed a scan and concluded that there was a blood clot in his intestine. On Tuesday, he was taken to the hospital again after he complained of severe stomach pain. He died late in the night, the police said.

Case registered

A case have been registered under Section 304 of the IPC Part II as the attack was not intentional, the police said, adding that the accused would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.