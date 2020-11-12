Tearful adieu to jawan killed in Machil encounter

Residents of Reddyvaripalle gathered in large numbers to pay last respects to Jawan Praveen Kumar Reddy, who was one among four army personnel killed in an encounter in Machil sector in Jammu and Kashmir on November 8.
The slain soldier’s mortal remains were brought to his native village in Irala mandal by the army officials, where the final rites were performed at the martyr’s farm. His colleagues from not only his field station, but also officials from Chennai and Bengaluru arrived in large numbers to bid adieu to him. After the soldiers fired thrice in the air as a mark of respect, the deceased Jawan’s father Pratap Reddy performed the traditional rites and consigned the body to flames.
Chittoor district Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta, who participated in the series of ceremonies that lasted for two hours, called the soldier’s death an irreparable loss to the country as well as his family. Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, MP (Chittoor) N. Reddeppa and Puthalapattu MLA M.S. Babu had called on the bereaved family on Monday to convey their condolences.
