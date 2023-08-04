Team up with parents of students to enhance academic activities in schools, Chief Secretary tells teachers

August 04, 2023 03:22 am | Updated 03:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has emphasised the need for teachers to talk to the parents of their students to enhance the academic activities in schools.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy was speaking at the one-day workshop, ‘Improving academic activities in schools for better learning outcomes with all stakeholders’, organised by the School Education Department’s Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and State Council of Educational Research and Training, in Vijayawada on Thursday.

He urged the teachers to actively participate in community development in the villages by collaborating with the parents. He said dedication, perseverance and hard work of teachers were crucial for a better society.

He also emphasised the responsibility of the teachers in enrolling the out-of-school children and making sure the reasons behind dropping out of school were addressed.

Highlighting the role of teacher unions in addressing professional issues towards strengthening the education system, he said the formation of subject-wise teachers’ associations could further help students.

He highlighted the government’s Videsi Vidya Deevena scheme, which provides financial support to students who desired to pursue higher education in institutions abroad.

School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash hailed the government’s reforms in education, including appointment of subject teachers from class three and introduction of bilingual textbooks.

School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar highlighted the government’s support in providing facilities and assistance such as smart tablets to students and teachers, and installing interactive flat panels and smart TVs in classrooms.

Midday Meal Scheme Director Nidhi Meena urged schools to register and use the scheme app for timely receipt of bills and better management of the scheme.

