HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Team up with parents of students to enhance academic activities in schools, Chief Secretary tells teachers

Dedication, perseverance and hard work of teachers are crucial for a better society, says Jawahar Reddy

August 04, 2023 03:22 am | Updated 03:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has emphasised the need for teachers to talk to the parents of their students to enhance the academic activities in schools.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy was speaking at the one-day workshop, ‘Improving academic activities in schools for better learning outcomes with all stakeholders’, organised by the School Education Department’s Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and State Council of Educational Research and Training, in Vijayawada on Thursday.

He urged the teachers to actively participate in community development in the villages by collaborating with the parents. He said dedication, perseverance and hard work of teachers were crucial for a better society.

He also emphasised the responsibility of the teachers in enrolling the out-of-school children and making sure the reasons behind dropping out of school were addressed.

Highlighting the role of teacher unions in addressing professional issues towards strengthening the education system, he said the formation of subject-wise teachers’ associations could further help students.

He highlighted the government’s Videsi Vidya Deevena scheme, which provides financial support to students who desired to pursue higher education in institutions abroad.

School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash hailed the government’s reforms in education, including appointment of subject teachers from class three and introduction of bilingual textbooks.

School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar highlighted the government’s support in providing facilities and assistance such as smart tablets to students and teachers, and installing interactive flat panels and smart TVs in classrooms.

Midday Meal Scheme Director Nidhi Meena urged schools to register and use the scheme app for timely receipt of bills and better management of the scheme.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / education / school / teachers

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.