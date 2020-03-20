Team of 50 doctors posted at VIMS, another 300 on standby

VISAKHAPATNAM

Mock drill organised at the institute to boost preparedness

A mock drill was organised at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) here on Thursday evening as part of efforts to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIMS has a 250-bed quarantine facility set up by the State Government to handle COVID-19 cases. The facility can be scaled up by up to 40 beds if required, said in-charge of the facility and principal of Andhra Medical College Prof. P.V. Sudhakar.

Dr. Sudhakar said that a team of 50 doctors has been posted at VIMS alone, and in total, around 300 doctors have been put on stand-by across all facilities.

25 test negative

Meanwhile, 25 of the 30 people who were kept in isolation wards at KGH and Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable diseases, have tested negative for coronavirus.

All the 25 persons, including the three who had tested positive for H1N1, have been discharged, Dr. Sudhakar said.

The test results for the five others are expected to arrive on Thursday night, he said.