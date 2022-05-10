Team from Vaishno Devi board take stock of pilgrim amenities at Tirumala temple

They were on a two-day study tour to the temple town

A team comprising officials of the Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Tuesday arrived at Tirumala as part of their two-day study tour.

The team took stock of the modalities being followed by the Tirumala temple in the queue line management, procedures followed in the allotment of cottages, working of potu where on an average over three lakh laddus are manufactured every day, the upkeep of environs, and medical facilities extended to the visiting pilgrims.

They also visited the Nitya Annadanam complex where thousands of visiting pilgrims are fed daily. They were amused at the systematized procedures followed in the preparation and serving of food and inquired about the functioning of Donor Cell and the methodology adopted in the acceptance of donations.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) Executive Officer (FAC) A.V. Dharma Reddy apprised them of the subtleties involved in the crowd management and security.

The team was also briefed on various development activities taken up by TTD at Sri Venkateswara Employees Training Academy (SVETA) and explained about the mechanism followed in the outsourcing of employees.

The SMVDSB officials also visited the temple and offered their prayers to the presiding deity before leaving the town.