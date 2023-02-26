ADVERTISEMENT

‘Team Andhra’ chosen ‘best branch’ of IADVL at International DERMACON

February 26, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Various academic and community activities were taken up during the year 2022 across Andhra Pradesh

The Hindu Bureau

Team Andhra was awarded the ‘Best Branch’ across India for 2022 at the International DERMACON and the 51st National conference of Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists(IADVL) held in Mumbai.

National president Dr. Vijaya Zawar and past president Dr. Rashmi Sarkar handed over the award. Various academic and community activities were taken up during the year 2022 across Andhra Pradesh.

Webinars for post graduates, quiz programs, CMEs on important topics were held across AP. Free camps and observation of awareness on vitiligo, psoriasis and leprosy were during the year. DERMAZONESOUTH conference was held in Visakhapatnam on October 28th. Dr. K. Venkata Chalam, former president of Andhra said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. Kethireddi S Divya, secretary IADVL AP, and treasurer Dr. M Divya along with current president Dr. D Subbarao Eluru and Dr Nirupama Secretary participated. Dr. K. A. Seetharam, Chief Editor of Journal IDOJ and honorary joint secretary from AP participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US