‘Team Andhra’ chosen ‘best branch’ of IADVL at International DERMACON

February 26, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Team Andhra was awarded the ‘Best Branch’ across India for 2022 at the International DERMACON and the 51st National conference of Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists(IADVL) held in Mumbai.

National president Dr. Vijaya Zawar and past president Dr. Rashmi Sarkar handed over the award. Various academic and community activities were taken up during the year 2022 across Andhra Pradesh.

Webinars for post graduates, quiz programs, CMEs on important topics were held across AP. Free camps and observation of awareness on vitiligo, psoriasis and leprosy were during the year. DERMAZONESOUTH conference was held in Visakhapatnam on October 28th. Dr. K. Venkata Chalam, former president of Andhra said in a statement.

Dr. Kethireddi S Divya, secretary IADVL AP, and treasurer Dr. M Divya along with current president Dr. D Subbarao Eluru and Dr Nirupama Secretary participated. Dr. K. A. Seetharam, Chief Editor of Journal IDOJ and honorary joint secretary from AP participated.