Teachers vow to continue their fight on PRC

Leaders of the United Forum of Employees, Teachers, Workers and Pensioners’ Associations on Sunday urged the stakeholders to actively participate in the protest programmes to achieve their prime demand of increase in the fitment in the 11 th PRC.

In a statement, United Teachers’ Federation (UTF) State president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K.S.S. Prasad said a resolution to this effect was adopted at the federation’s State executive meeting held on Sunday. They said the forum would continue to fight until their prime demands of hike in fitment and repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) among other things were implemented.

They said UTF maha sabha would be held on March 12, 13 and 14 at Anantapur and called upon all unions to ensure their participation.