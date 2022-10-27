Teachers urged to promote creativity in classroom

Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar on Thursday urged teachers to promote creativity in the classroom.

Addressing the inaugural session of a “School Innovation Programme” attended by science teachers in the State-run schools, Mr. Suresh Kumar said teachers should adopt the new pattern of teaching mode stipulated by the National Education Policy and encourage students to think out of the box.

He said every problem in the world had a solution. Children should be encouraged to use their innovative streak and find solution to their day-to-day problems.

Pointing to the fact that India was at the advantage of having a young population, he said students should be encouraged from a very young age to keep pace with the rapidly changing scenario around them and enhance their knowledge accordingly.

Later, he released a poster designed on the two-day training programme.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director B. Pratap Reddy said the State was in the forefront in implementation of reforms in the education sector. He said teachers should contribute their mite in making these new initiatives a success.

UNICEF Programme Officer for Hyderabad Murali Krishna, National “Yuva” programme consultant Raviteja and others were present.