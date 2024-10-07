ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers urged to focus on reducing school dropouts in A.P.

Published - October 07, 2024 06:46 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Only teachers will be able to convince parents about the benefits of education for children, says Tribal University V-C

The Hindu Bureau

Central Tribal University of A.P. Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani speaking at the APTF conclave, in Vizianagaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani on Monday (October 7, 2024) asked teaching faculty to strive to reduce school dropouts, particularly in villages and remote areas of Vizianagaram and other parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking as the chief guest on the second day of the APTF (Registered No.1938) meet, he said that only teachers would be able to convince parents about the benefits of education for children. He also urged the teachers to update their knowledge constantly.

APTF State president G. Hrudayaraju, general secretary S. Chiranjeevi, vice-president D. Eswara Rao and others spoke about the challenges being faced by the teachers in the State. They urged the government to exempt teachers from non-teaching activities so that they could concentrate on productive work to benefit children.

The association’s honorary president A. Sadasiva Rao said that the conclave focused on issues of women teachers and role of teachers in the present society.

