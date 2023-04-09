Teachers urged to enrol eligible children under Mission Vatsalya Scheme

April 09, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

Chairman of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Kesali Appa Rao appealed to teachers to help enrol orphans and other vulnerable children under the Centrally sponsored Mission Vatsalya scheme.

The initiative is an integrated child protection scheme (ICPS) to build a protective environment for such children through a government-civil society partnership and is monitored by the Ministry of Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW).

Orphans; children in need of care and protection (CNCP) under the JJ Act, 2015; and children who lost their parents to COVID-19 are eligible for the scheme, Mr. Appa Rao said. Runaway children, special children, street children, child labourers and other exploited minors can also be enrolled; the children should be students.

He requested teachers; staff of Anganwadis and village and ward sachivalayams; and volunteers to identify and enrol such children under the scheme, through which the Centre would extend a monthly financial assistance of ₹4,000 to each child. Those enrolled under PM Care are also eligible, he added.

The last date to apply is April 15. For more details, guardians of eligible children and volunteers can contact the Child Development Project Officer at the WD&CW Department. Applications, along with necessary documents, should be submitted at Anganwadi centres.