Teachers urged to build strong foundation for elementary students

November 25, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao on November 24 (Friday) urged teachers to work responsibly and ensure a strong knowledge base for children from the foundation level of their education.

Addressing a workshop on “Preparation of Lesson Plans in Structured Pedagogy for Classes 9-10 in State CBSE-affiliated Schools”, held at Andhra Loyola College, Mr. Rao said the lesson plans should be made following the CBSE pattern, in a way that students are able to understand easily. Along with the content, it should include activities, hyperlinks and videos. Lesson plans should also be designed digitally for easy access to teachers.

In the inaugural session of the workshop on November 23, Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar said students preparing for CBSE exams should make use of the teaching and learning material to achieve the best results.

Distribution of kits

Later, Mr. Rao distributed Ádaptive Art Kits’ to the Inclusive Education Resource Persons (IERPs) and the special teachers for differently-abled students in the Bhavita Centres and high schools.

Mr. Rao said the kits comprised 30 types of items designed by the “Leadership for Equity” (LFE) team aimed at making teaching interesting for differently-abled students. He wanted them to integrate various forms of arts and sports in the curriculum.

State head of the Centre for Research in Schemes and Policies (CRISP) Usha Kumar, CBSE Joint Director M. V. Krishna Reddy, professors of different subjects from Azim Premji University, including Puja (English), Anupama (mathematics) and Nandan (social science) and representatives of LFE, State Academic Monitoring Officers (SAMO) and those from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) attended the workshop.

