Teachers’ union in A.P. slams Samagra Shiksha wing official for ‘indifference’

January 04, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) on Thursday (January 4) slammed the Samagra Shiksha State Project Director Srinivasa Rao for directing the officials to terminate the services of protesting teachers of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidayalayas (KGBVs) and contract and outsourced teachers in Samagra Shiksha wing of the School Education Department

In a statement, the federation’s State president Chennupati Manjula and general secretary K. Bhanu Murthy said teachers working in KGBVs and the contract and outsourced teachers in the Samagra Shiksha wing had been staging a protest seeking implementation of minimum time scale and job security. Instead of taking immediate measures to solve their problems, Mr. Srinivasa Rao asked the officials to remove the protesting staff from service and recruit new staff.

They said the teachers had been working for years on paltry salaries. In view of the inflation, they had been facing serious financial problems. Despite several pleas to increase their salaries, the authorities remained indifferent.

They said the teachers were forced to resort to a protest; the authorities should consider their problems and do the needful, they added.

