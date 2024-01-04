GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teachers’ union in A.P. slams Samagra Shiksha wing official for ‘indifference’

January 04, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) on Thursday (January 4) slammed the Samagra Shiksha State Project Director Srinivasa Rao for directing the officials to terminate the services of protesting teachers of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidayalayas (KGBVs) and contract and outsourced teachers in Samagra Shiksha wing of the School Education Department

In a statement, the federation’s State president Chennupati Manjula and general secretary K. Bhanu Murthy said teachers working in KGBVs and the contract and outsourced teachers in the Samagra Shiksha wing had been staging a protest seeking implementation of minimum time scale and job security. Instead of taking immediate measures to solve their problems, Mr. Srinivasa Rao asked the officials to remove the protesting staff from service and recruit new staff.

They said the teachers had been working for years on paltry salaries. In view of the inflation, they had been facing serious financial problems. Despite several pleas to increase their salaries, the authorities remained indifferent.

They said the teachers were forced to resort to a protest; the authorities should consider their problems and do the needful, they added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.