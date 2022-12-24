ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers’ union demands rescheduling of counselling for transfers in A.P.

December 24, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

Leaders of the AP United Teachers’ Federation (APUTF) have urged the government to reschedule counselling dates for teacher transfers.

In a statement, the federation’s State president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K.S.S. Prasad said teachers were facing serious problems due to discrepancies in the ongoing transfers. They demanded immediate steps to remove the discrepancies in the G.O. released to this effect and reschedule counselling for transfers. They said if the guidelines in G.O.s 187 and 190 were implemented, they would cause harm to the interests of qualified and senior teachers. Similarly, implementation of rationalisation as per G.O. 117 would have an adverse impact on primary and upper primary schools.

They demanded implementation of the components mentioned in G.O. 54 on transfers issued in 2020 and said the whole exercise should be stalled and revived only after all issues were addressed by the department.

