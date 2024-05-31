GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Teachers to visit students’ homes twice a year: A.P. School Education Department

Published - May 31, 2024 08:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Recognising the critical role of parents in their children’s education, the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has introduced the ‘Parent-Teacher Home Visit Programme’ in all schools and colleges from the new academic year 2024-25.

A GO to this effect was released on May 31 (Friday). Under this new initiative, class teachers should visit each student’s home twice a year, once in June and once in January.

These should be one-to-one visits scheduled at the convenience of the parents, and the aim is to prepare a personalised academic progress plan for each student and revise the plan during the second visit. The initiative aims at actively involving parents in their child’s education, thereby enhancing academic outcomes and fostering a collaborative educational environment, said the GO.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.