Teachers to visit students’ homes twice a year: A.P. School Education Department

Recognising the critical role of parents in their children’s education, the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has introduced the ‘Parent-Teacher Home Visit Programme’ in all schools and colleges from the new academic year 2024-25.

A GO to this effect was released on May 31 (Friday). Under this new initiative, class teachers should visit each student’s home twice a year, once in June and once in January.

These should be one-to-one visits scheduled at the convenience of the parents, and the aim is to prepare a personalised academic progress plan for each student and revise the plan during the second visit. The initiative aims at actively involving parents in their child’s education, thereby enhancing academic outcomes and fostering a collaborative educational environment, said the GO.