Teachers, students urged to make use of State-level ATL hub at Penamaluru

February 01, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner, School Education and State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha S. Suresh Kumar on Wednesday urged teachers to foster curiosity, creativity and imagination in young minds and inculcate skills such as design mindset, computational thinking, adaptive learning and physical computing.

Inaugurating a State-level hub of Atal Tinkering Labs and Training Centre, established at Penamalur Zilla Parishad High School, he said the State-level hub was the first of its across the country, established in the State with the support of UNICEF and Vigyan Ashram.

He said both, teachers and students, should take advantage of the new facility and take to innovative ideas which in turn would create ecosystem for creativity and innovation. He said the State hub would serve as a training centre for the 713 Atal Tinkering Labs in the State supported by the Atal Innovation Mission-NITI Aayog, New Delhi.

He said in-charge teachers of these hubs would be given training at the centre equipped with facilities like 3D printer, mechanical, electronics, drone, robotics, sewing machines, science and math equipment worth ₹12 lakh.

Education Specialist from UNICEF Seshagiri Madhusudhan, Krishna District Education Officer Tahera Sultana, Mandal Education Officer Kanaka Mahalakshmi and others were present.

Mr. Suresh Kumar also inaugurated a solar plant worth ₹4.63 lakh donated to the school by Canara Bank, Vijayawada.

