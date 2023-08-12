HamberMenu
Teachers stage protest in Srikakulam for restoration of old pension system

August 12, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao on Saturday asked the State government to restore the old pension system and fill up the vacancies in all government schools.

Speaking at a protest held by the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Organisations here, Mr. Chiranjeevi Rao said that the government was intentionally disturbing the primary education system by merging the primary schools with nearby high schools. He said that G.O. No. 117 issued by the government was detrimental to the education system in the State.

APTF State general secretary K. Bhanumurthy, and leaders N. Venkateswara Rao, Majji Madanmohan, and Kommu Appalaraju were among those present.

