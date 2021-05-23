Teachers seek vaccine before school reopening

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) have demanded that all teachers in the State be administered COVID-19 vaccine before the reopening of schools.

In a statement, the federation president K. Bhanu Murthy and general secretary P. Panduranga Varaprasada Rao criticised the government for its ‘adamant’ stand on the 10th class examinations. They said there was no improvement in the pandemic situation and yet the government maintained that it wanted to go ahead and conduct the 10th class exams and reopen schools from June 1.

Last month, many teachers on election duty contracted the virus and spread it to others when they returned to their schools. More than 300 teachers had succumbed to the pandemic so far, they claimed. The situation would repeat if schools were reopened at such trying times, they said.

The teachers also demanded immediate constitution of the 11th pay revision commission, pending for three years.