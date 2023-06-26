ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers seek immediate resolution to pending service issues

June 26, 2023 05:46 am | Updated 05:46 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

The members of the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Association (FAPTO) take out a rally in Kurnool on Sunday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Organisations (FAPTO) members on Sunday took out a massive rally in the city demanding immediate resolution of all the pending service issues of the State government employees and teachers.

FAPTO co-chairman Kaki Prakash Rao, State executive committee members G. Hrudaya Raju and S.H. Thimmanna said that the State government was forcibly imposing the replacement of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) with the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS).

APTA State general secretary Kaki Prakash Rao said the FAPTO would not agree to the GPS under any circumstances and had started a movement against it from the mandal level to the state level.

On the new education policy implementation, he said the State government was weakening the education system by implementing the New Education Policy, and the FAPTO vehemently opposes it.

