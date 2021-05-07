Teachers resent work in summer holidays

Virus surge is at dangerous proportions, says federation

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation on Friday took exception to the decision of the Education Department officials to summon teachers to schools during summer vacations for implementation of government programmes like Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, besides asking them to attend online training sessions.

In a representation made to Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Federation president K. Bhanu Murthy and general secretary P. Panduranga Varaprasada Rao said that that teachers come under the Vacation Department and that was why they were not entitled for 30 earned leaves availed by the non-Vacation Department employees.immediately after declaring holidays for schools, teachers were asked to come to schools for work related to the government programmes. They “This is at a time when the virus surge is at dangerous proportions. It has already claimed the lives of more than 200 teachers. They said Mr. Rao, demanded that the government postpone the implementation of all programmes till normalcy returns.

CBSE syllabus

Referring to the government proposal to introduce CBSE syllabus for students of Class VII from the next academic year, the Federation leaders said a similar attempt made in the past proved to be a failure. , prompting authorities to revert back to the SCERT syllabus.

Students who studied the State syllabus had made a mark in various fields, they said, adding that children would lose touch with their mother-tongue if the Central syllabus were to be brought in. Not only would the importance of Telugu language suffer a setback, but it would also take the younger generations away from their native history, culture and tradition they said reiterating that the government drop its plan to replace Telugu medium with English medium by introducing the CBSE syllabus