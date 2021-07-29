Teachers protest seekingsolution to their issues

In response to a call given by the leaders of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF), teachers across the State staged dharnas at the taluk offices demanding immediate steps to resolve their pending issues.

They demanded repeal of the new Contributory Pension Scheme, implementation of the 11th Pay Revision Commission, payment of the arrears of pending Dearness Allowance, prompt and timely payment of monthly salaries, dropping of the proposal to merge primary schools with high schools, implementation of joint service rules, dropping of the proposed introduction of CBSE syllabus in Classes 9,10, 11 and 12, steps to fill the vacant teacher posts and spare teachers of the duties relating to government programmes like Nadu-Nedu and other programmes, among other issues.

Federation president K. Bhanu Murthy participated in a protest staged in Srikakulam, district while general secretary P. Panduranga Varaprasada Rao joined the protesting teachers at Repalle in Guntur district and Avanigadda in Krishna district.

The leaders said if the government failed to heed their pleas, they would further intensify their agitation in the days to come. According to them, close to 10,000 teachers participated in the dharnas across the State.