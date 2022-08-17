Teachers’ protest enters second day

The sixth phase of a month-long protest launched by leaders of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) as part of their 100-day protest programme, entered the second day on Wednesday.

The main demands of the protesting teachers include repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), GO 117, withdrawal of the school restructuring programme, immediate steps to fill vacant teacher posts and steps to do away with use of facial attendance app.

Federation president Ch. Manjula, addressing the protestors, said the teachers would not call off their agitation till their demands were met by the government.

General secretary K. Bhanu Murthy, MLC P. Ashok Babu, Jana Sahithi State president Divi Kumar and others participated in the protest.