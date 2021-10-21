Teachers’ protest enters second day

VIJAYAWADA

21 October 2021 00:05 IST

The ongoing protests by members of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) seeking immediate solution to their long-pending demands such as revocation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and implementation of the Pay Revision Commission recommendations, entered second day on Wednesday.

The federation leaders have launched a four-day protest to build pressure on the government to address 46 issues that have been pending redressal. Their demands include payment of DA arrears and removal of the several apps that had been introduced by the Education Department, among other issues.

The leaders said nowhere in the world children in the 6-11 age group were divided into different categories of schools and also opposed the State decision to do away with Telugu as the medium of instruction.

Federation’s State general secretary P. Panduranga Varaprasada Rao demanded that District Selection Committee be formed and immediate measures be taken to fill all the vacant teacher posts across the State.

The organisation’s former general secretary N. Parameswara Rao, State secretary B. Venkatapathi Raju and others led the protest.