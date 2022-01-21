Teachers’ protest causes traffic jam in Chittoor

CHITTOOR

21 January 2022 00:56 IST

They oppose newly-announced PRC and HRA norms

Hundreds of government teachers from all over Chittoor district on Thursday stormed the District Collectorate here, protesting against the Pay Revision Commission(PRC) and House Rent Allowance(HRA) norms, and demanding immediate withdrawal of the G.O. issued in this regard. The police had a tough time controlling the heavy congregation of teachers on the Chittoor-Vellore National Highway in front of the Collectorate, leading to a traffic jam.

An association leader was injured after getting pricked by a grill when he tried to scale the entrance gate at the Collectorate.

Expecting the arrival of teachers from several mandals to Chittoor, the police had posted teams on the outskirts to prevent them from moving towards Tirupati, Puttur, and Madanapalle in view of the prevailing COVID guidelines.

Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that as part of enforcing the COVID-appropriate behaviour and to prevent huge gatherings, some teachers were held during the protest but were let off later. After holding the protest, the teachers, who were on mass leave, had dispersed voluntarily.