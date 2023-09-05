Teachers playing a pivotal role in nurturing children, says A.P. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

September 05, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

As many as 196 teachers from various districts were felicitated by the State government during the State-level Teacher’s Day celebrations organised at the C.R. Reddy Convocation Hall here on Tuesday.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana attended the programme as chief guest, while authorities from the Education Department were present. IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu were accompanied Mr. Satyanarayana.

The officials paid floral tributes to the former President, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Teacher’s Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satyanarayana said that teachers had been playing a pivotal role in nurturing children.

The State government had spent ₹12,000 crore on ‘Nadu-Nedu’ as a part of efforts to usher in reforms in schools. It had also introduced Digital Classrooms, apart from providing tabs to the students and teachers, he said.

Mr Satyanarayana lauded the teachers for their efforts in improving the pass percentage in the Class X examinations, which was now better in the government-run schools than in private institutions.

MLA M. Srinivasa Rao, Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, J. Shyamala Rao, and Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy were among others present.

