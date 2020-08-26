Teachers plan ‘satyagraha’ on September 1

To register their protest against CPS

Members of the United Teachers’ Federation (UTF) plan to stage a State-wide satyagraha on September 1 to press for their demand to scrap the new Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and restore the old pension scheme for all teachers.

In a statement on Wednesday, UTF State president Sk. Sabjee and general secretary P. Babu Reddy said teachers across the State would stage protests at the mandal headquarters, their respective UTF offices, and at home with their family members.

‘Promise not fulfilled’

The UTF leaders pointed out that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to scrap the CPS within a month of his coming to power and said that he had not kept his word even after completion of a year of his rule in the State.

They said around 1.88 lakh government employees and teachers, who were recruited after September 1, 2004, came under the CPS which did not give guarantee of minimum pension after retirement. They said the employees and teachers had been agitating for long in support of their demand that the government do away with this scheme as it was detrimental to their interests.

They said contrary to his claim that he would replace the new CPS with the old pension scheme immediately after coming to power, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy constituted a Ministers' committee and a separate official committee to study the modalities but the issue did not make any headway thereafter.

The UTF leaders said they would observe September 1 as a black day and make known their resentment against the government stand.