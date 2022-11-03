‘Teachers need to be sensitised and trained’

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
November 03, 2022 17:47 IST

The number of youngsters seeking mental healthcare has increased manifold in the past few years, as they face several issues associated with anxiety.

Mental healthcare experts stress the need for establishing an environment in schools and colleges where students are subjected to stress and anxiety.

Vishal Indla, Director and Chief Psychiatrist at the Vijayawada Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (VIMHANS), said that most people, particularly students, are facing anxiety issues these days due to stress caused by various aspects like health, future, higher education and others.

Some people can take it well and some seek our help, but in some cases, people are taking to unhealthy habits such as having excess junk food, smoking and alcohol to beat anxiety, Dr. Vishal said. Instead, one could take up healthy ways like working out, games and sports and others that provide relief.

While addiction to mobile phones has become a common phenomenon among students, it has surged post-COVID pandemic, he said. The government should mandate games and sports to every student in educational institutions and treat them just like maths or science subjects, Dr. Vishal said.

“Participation in games and sports makes students able to face situations in life and build resilience to handle failure,” he said.

Dr. Vishal said that most of the teachers in schools and colleges are not aware of the mental health concerns of their students. He said that teachers should be sensitised and trained in basic aspects of mental healthcare such as identifying students who need the help of a counsellor.

VIMHANS, which is the first private mental healthcare institution in the State, is helping the government set up a 50-bed mental healthcare facility in Kadapa district

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minorities Sk. Amzath Basha recently visited VIMHANS in the city and interacted with its director and noted psychiatrist Indla Ramasubba Reddy regarding the institute at Kadapa.

The new hospital in Kadapa will cater to the needs of patients in the Rayalaseema region and Nellore and Prakasam districts.

“Lack of a mental healthcare facility in Rayalaseema has been forcing people of the region to travel as far as Visakhapatnam. The new facility in Kadapa will serve many patients in the region,” Dr. Vishal said.

