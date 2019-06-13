‘Teachers must introspect on the basics of teaching’

A teachers’ training workshop being organised by city-based Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School concluded on a grand note here in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

CEO and Chief Trainer of Sai Kids Phonics, Saswati Nanda Satpathy, National Level Trainer and Certified Storyteller, Monica Kacker, Director of Centre for Policy Studies, A. Prasanna Kumar, president, The Olympic Association, Visakhapatnam, T.S.R. Prasad, attended the concluding ceremony.

Dr A. Prasanna Kumar, advised the establishment of a Parent–Teacher–Student relationship for nurturing students into ideal citizens of tomorrow by imparting them with good values. Mr. Prasanna Kumar said that teaching life skills and values should be made mandatory in all schools. He further asked teachers to introspect and find out the What, Why and How of teaching.

Mr. T.S.R. Prasad discussed about the importance of team work and capacity building.

During the two-day workshop, Mrs. Saswati Nanda Satpathy demonstrated and trained the teacher-educators in the techniques of teaching phonics (instructional method of teaching children to read) and how to introduce children to sounds of individual letters through stories in a systematic and multi-sensory manner.

Ms. Monica Kacker discussed about the challenges faced by the teachers in the classroom and the importance of multiple intelligence, effective lesson plan, activity-based teaching and effective storytelling to develop interest among the students.