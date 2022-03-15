Teachers learn nuances of English language

SCERT conducts an orientation programme for them

Teachers have become students, learning the nuances of English language at a workshop organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Technology (SCERT).

“We are trying to equip our teachers with effective teaching tools, who in turn will foster effective learning environment in the classrooms,” said B. Pratap Reddy, Director, SCERT.

Speaking after inaugurating ‘Upskiller’, an orientation programme for teachers, who are attending classes in vowels, consonants, pronunciation, intonation, phonetics, he said, “The government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the teachers are given the best available training, as the future of the students depend on their teaching skills in the classroom.”

To acquire global standards, the government has been introducing reforms in the education sector, which include switching over to English as a medium of instruction in the educational institutions.

The team of resource persons include S. Jayaraju, a professor from English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, and assistant professors Zareena and Vikas.

The course is coordinated by T. L. Sailaja, assistant coordinator V. Sarada, and technical coordinator Hema Prasad. SCERT faculty K. Srinivas, D. David and K. Prabhakar organised the workshop.