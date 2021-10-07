Teachers invent device to explain physics lessons easily

They obtain patent for it from the Union government

A lecturer and three teachers have obtained patent for the invention of a device that enables students to conduct physics experiments.

Their innovative work on ‘Parallel rays producer device with multiple slits for teaching purposes’ would help students to understand the lessons of physics.

Lessons such as Rectilinear Propagation of Light, Refraction, Reflection, Normal Incidence on plane mirrors and others could be explained in an easy manner with the device which is made of a lens and bulb inserted in a shuttlecock barrel. Each device’s costs ₹94.

Lecturer of Government College, Rajam. Joga Chandrasekhar Rao, government school teachers Botcha Venkata Rao (Mettavalasa ZP High School), Panduru Venugopal (Kancharam ZP High School) and Varanasi Srinivasa Rao (AP Model School-Tamada) have jointly invented the device. They got the communication about the registration of patent from the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, affiliate to Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Mr. Chandrasekhara Rao and Mr.Venkateswara Rao told the media that the instrument would enable students to understand difficult subjects in an easier way. “Although we are working in different places, we meet on Sundays to continue the experiment to make every student to excel in Physics subject. The perfect understanding of physics will help students to excel in competitive exams such as EAMCET, NEET and others,” said Mr.Venkata Rao.