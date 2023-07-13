ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers in Vijayawada urged to invest hard work, dedication for best result

July 13, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary, of School Education, Praveen Prakash on Wednesday said the best results could be achieved if teachers were willing to invest in hard work and dedication.

Addressing participants of a workshop on “Structured Pedagogy in A.P. Government CBSE- affiliated Schools on the second day of the event, Mr. Praveen Prakash said teachers should take the responsibility of grooming the students, update their own knowledge by learning new things and pass it on to the young learners.

He urged the teachers to equip themselves with digital literacy and informed them that a certificate course on digital content would be started in the State on October 2. “In the formative assessment exams scheduled to be held next month, 52 English teachers scoring top ranks in TOEFL training will be sent to Princeton University in New Jersey,” he added.

He exuded confidence that students of the 1000 CBSE-affiliated schools that started in 2019 would achieve good result in the Class X exams scheduled to be held in 2024-25. He urged the 83,000 students studying in the 1,000 CBSE schools in the State to work hard and give their best.

He said the government had facilitated integration of digital content in classroom teaching by installing smart TVs, distributing tabs and interactive flat panels in classrooms.

Officials of various allied wings and members of NGOs and others were present at the workshop.

