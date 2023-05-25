Teachers in A.P. donate ₹2 lakh to NGO working for poor, orphan children

May 25, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao on Thursday said School Leadership Training Resource Persons donated ₹2.10 lakh to Heal Paradise, an NGO that provides free education and boarding facility to poor and orphan children in Agiripalli mandal.

In a statement, he said the resource persons drawn from various districts in the State who participated in a School Leadership Training Programme organised by Samagra Shiksha from May 17 to 24, collected the amount and handed it over to the management of the NGO.