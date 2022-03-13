Teachers in Andhra Pradesh unhappy with budgetary allocations

The agitation seeking better PRC will gain strength soon, they say

UTF State secretary K.S.S. Prasad speaking at the 16th annual conference of the organisation in Anantapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S PRASAD

The United Teachers’ Federation (UTF), on the second day of its 16th annual conference on Sunday, accused the State government of not keeping its promise of looking into the difficulties of the teachers and employees while fixing the pay scales as was evident from the allocations made in the budget.

Federation State president N. Venkateswarlu and secretary K.S.S. Prasad introduced the resolutions on the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and Visakhaptanm Steel Plant privatisation.

Former Member of the Legislative Council M.V.S. Sarma and PDF Floor leader V. Balasubramanyam pointed out that the government had tried to drive a wedge between the employee associations and groups. Besides, it had not made public the Ashutosh Mishra Report on the pay revision.

“Notwithstanding the government’s efforts to weaken the employees’ agitation on the PRC, it will gain strength from this month-end if the situation does not improve,” Mr. Sarma said. The conference adopted and ratified a resolution to fight for the PRC and scrapping of the CPS.

The conference also resolved to ask the Centre and State government to see that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was not privatised or sold as proposed by the Centre to some corporate company as it was the result of several sacrifices. The UTF promised to extend its support to the agitation against VSP privatisation.

Mr. Balasubramanyam sought repeal of G.O. 172 and save 37,000 schools in the State, which were slated to be merged with higher schools or closed down.